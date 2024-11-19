In the third quarter, the revenues of the Viking cruise group grew by +11.4%

In the third quarter of this year, the American group Vikinjg
Holdings, which operates river cruises under the Viking River brand and
ocean cruises under the Viking Ocean brand, recorded revenues
equal to 1.68 billion dollars, with an increase of +11.4% on the
July-September quarter of 2023, of which 1.56 billion generated
from the sale of cruises and shore excursions (+11.6%) and
€113.9 million from sales on board ships (+8.9%). Revenues
produced by river cruises alone amounted to 880.1 million
(+8.9%) and those produced by ocean cruises alone at 663.6
million (+14.3%). Operating profit was €489.6 million
of dollars (+18.7%) and net income of 374.8 million compared to a
net loss of -1,24 billion in the third quarter of 2023 which
discounts the impact of losses on the value of derivatives equal to -1.49
Billion.
In the third quarter of 2024, the cruise ship fleet
ocean of the group, consisting of ten units compared to the
nine in the same period last year, hosted 70 thousand
(+1.4%) and the fleet of river units, made up of
70 boats, accommodated 125 thousand passengers (-1.6%).
In the first nine months of 2024, Viking Holdings' revenues
totaled $3.98 billion, up +11.0%
on the same period last year, of which 1.94 billion
generated by river cruises (+9.3%), 1.68 billion by
ocean cruises (+11.7%) and 273.5 million from onboard sales
of ships (+10.0%). Operating profit was 846.0
million (+28.2%) and net profit of €36.5 million compared to a
Net loss of -$1.26 billion in the period
January-September 2023.
In the first nine months of this year, the group's river vessels
hosted 276 thousand passengers (-0.4%) and ocean-going ships
189 thousand (+3.0%).
The group has announced that to date it has already been
70% of the cruise capacity offered for the
2025.