NIM and EH Group will develop hydrogen fuel cell technologies for shipping
A memorandum of understanding has been signed
Ridderkerk
November 25, 2024
The Dutch Nederlandse Innovatie Maatschappij (NIM BV) and
the Swiss EH Group have signed a memorandum of
understanding to collaborate on the development of the technologies of the
Hydrogen fuel cells for the transport sector
maritime. With the agreement, the two companies will pool
The Swiss company's expertise in A-cell technologies
and the Dutch company in technologies for the
sustainability of the maritime industry.
