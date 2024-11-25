BIMCO has adopted the FuelEU Maritime clause

Today the Documentary Committee of the shipowners' association
The Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO)
approved the new FuelEU Maritime contractual clause
developed with the aim of supporting the parties in the agreements
contractual provisions of Time Charter Parties in view of the entry into force
the next January 1st of the European FuelEU Maritime Regulation
which aims to stimulate demand for renewable fuels
and low-carbon transport for maritime and
reducing greenhouse gas emissions generated by the sector
(
of 25
July
2023).
The association specified that under the new clause
the company responsible for compliance with the
FuelEU Maritime Regulation is the shipowner, but could also
be a third-party shipmanager who has agreed to take on
all the duties and responsibilities imposed by the International
Management Code for the Safe Operation of Ships and for Pollution
Prevention (ISM Code).
"This clause - underlined Stinne Taiger Ivø,
Deputy Secretary-General and Director of Contracts of BIMCO - era
eagerly awaited by the sector. January is just around the corner and the
FuelEU Maritime Regulation is complex. For this reason
We carried out several industry consultations during the process
to make sure we arrive at a clause that works
in practice".
"The FuelEU Maritime Regulation - highlighted the
president of the BIMCO Documentary Committee, Nicholas Fell - will have
significant impact on the shipping industry, even
of the EU Emissions Trading System. The clause that
adopted today is the result of a process of
collaboration between shipowners, charterers, P&I, legal experts
and other interested parties'.