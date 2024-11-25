In the third quarter, traffic in the container terminals of the Moroccan Marsa Maroc increased by +5%

In the third quarter of this year, the trend of increase in
container traffic handled by the terminal operator
Moroccan Marsa Maroc has experienced further attenuation
driven by the exhaustion of the traffic growth of
transhipment. In the period July-September 2024, the terminals for
containers operated by the group in the port of Casablanca, in the port of
Agadir and, through the Tanger Alliance, the consortium participated by
Marsa Maroc, Eurogate, Contship Italia and Hapag-Lloyd, in the port of
Tanger Med handled a traffic of 685,539 TEUs, with a
increase of +5.5% on the same period last year. The only
transhipment traffic was stable being
amounted to 386,267 TEUs, while import-export traffic was
grew by +13.4% to 299,272 TEUs. Freight traffic,
including miscellaneous cargo and bulk, handled from the terminals of the
group in Moroccan ports was approximately 15.6 million
tons (+9%).
In the first nine months of 2024, total freight traffic
46.9 million tonnes (+13%) and traffic alone
containerized was 2,110,686 TEUs (+13%), of which
1,208,642 TEUs in transhipment (+14%) and 902,044 TEUs on disembarkation/embarkation
(+12%).