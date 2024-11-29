Orphaned by Mario Sommariva, who abandoned
the presidency of the System Authority in advance
Port of the Eastern Ligurian Sea to choose the presidency of the
port and logistics group Spinelli, and in sight (no one knows when)
the appointment of the next president of the Port Authority that governs the ports
of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara, the port community
La Spezia takes sides against "parachuted appointments".
Clarifying that "it is not our job to indicate names",
representatives of the associations of shipping agents,
freight forwarders and customs analysts from La Spezia have pointed out that,
however, "it is our right to demand respect and
outline the identikit of a future president who is not, as already
has happened too many times in recent years with contradictory results,
parachuted but which has in its identikit the being an expression of
this territory". "This request - they specified
- is not the result of a preconception, but of a precise
consideration for the future: the port of La Spezia is
called to fight against time to face and solve the
too many problems that grip him and that do not allow a long
season of "learning" available to the new
chairman; the time factor is of the essence: the port of La
Spezia cannot once again become the laboratory of
learning, but must be able to count on a "plug &
play", able to immediately address problems such as
dredging, terminal development plans, the maritime station,
relations with Santo Stefano Magra, railway connections, the
completion of the integration with the port of Marina di Carrara and
many others".
Whether it is a paratrooper, a parachute or other, the appointment of the
next president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria is in the hands of the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport, to which the reform of the rules on the
port of 2016 has assigned almost
in this regard. Matteo Salvini (or his successor seen
the uncertainty about the timing of the appointment of the presidents of the Port Authorities and
also on the launch of the promised new law on ports) is
evidently addressed the petition of the community
port of La Spezia. Given the legislation in force, or in Rome there are
political interests that allow a local choice of the new
president of the Port Authority of Eastern Liguria, or in La Spezia the
president of the port authority will really drop with the
parachute, given the distance of the city from the airports
closer.