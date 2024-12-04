MSC Technology expands its headquarters at the Lingotto in Turin and makes new hires

MSC Technology, the technology division for the freight sector
of the MSC shipping group that has become operational
in the autumn of 2020 at the Lingotto in Turin, announced a plan
expansion of its headquarters which includes the expansion of the
available spaces and the hiring of new staff
specialized. To this end, the company has just taken over around 2,000
square meters of new spaces in addition to the 9,000 already
employees and during this month will start work on
renovation with the aim of making the new offices
fully operational in the first quarter of next year.
The expansion is also aimed at increasing the dedicated areas
at the MSC Academy where today more than 110 young people, supported by
as managers and experts, have already embarked on a path of
training or internships to start a career in the IT world and
cutting-edge technologies for logistics and safety
within the group.
In addition to the expansion of the offices, MSC Technology Italia has
150 new job positions open for the search for active figures
in the IT sector, with the aim of increasing the number of
projects assigned to the Piedmontese capital and maintain governance
of activities already underway. New hires
will add to the 650 currently employed by the company.