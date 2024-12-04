FEPORT welcomes Greece's commitment to change its tonnage tax regime

FEPORT, the European federation of terminal operators and operators
private dockers, expressed appreciation for the commitment made
Greece to change its tonnage tax regime,
commitment to make national legislation on the determination of
flat-rate taxable income of shipping companies based on the
tonnage of ships in line with European rules on aid for
A state of which the European Commission has taken note in recent days.
FEPORT, together with other logistics representatives
has repeatedly asked the
European Commission to ensure that the tonnage tax regimes
ancillary services also offered by other
maritime logistics operators. With regard to the Greek regime,
At the beginning of last year, the Federation of European Terminal Operators
had brought an action before the Court of Justice of the EU
against the European Commission for omission since the latter did not
Formal proceedings have been opened against Greece.
Welcoming Greece's commitments, FEPORT
specified that it awaits the publication of the formal decision
to analyse how the measures taken by the EU Commission
will solve all the problems for competition
related to the Greek tonnage tax, in particular the exclusion of
port services from the scope of the tax system, and
the period within which Greece will have to implement the measures.
The federation also expressed the hope that the decision
of the European Commission paves the way for the modification of the
tonnage tax of other European nations to make these
in particular - specified FEPORT
- ensuring that cargo handling operations are
covered by a minimum effective tax rate according to the second
of the OECD Agreement as transposed by Directive 2022/2523'.
"We hope - said the president of FEPORT -
Ghunther Bonz - that the time for rules based on autonomous decisions and
tolerance on the tonnage tax is definitively concluded, in
how much it has been a source of distortion of competition
within the maritime logistics chain across the EU. We
need for a clear, fair and robust EU framework that supports the
competitiveness of all sectors that are part of the supply chain
chain».