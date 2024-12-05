The Federation of the Sea and Wista Italy sign a memorandum of understanding to promote gender equality

Mario Mattioli, president of the Federation of the Sea, and
Costanza Musso, president of Wista Italy, signed a
memorandum of understanding and collaboration with which the two
organisations are committed to promoting gender equality,
sustainability and development of the maritime sector
through shared initiatives and synergistic strategies. "With
With this signature - Mattioli explained - we consolidate our commitment
for a fairer and more sustainable maritime sector. Working with
Wista Italy also means joining forces to enhance the role of
and face the challenges of the future together by strengthening the
institutional dialogue at national and international level, to
create opportunities for growth and positive change in the
sector. The signing of this memorandum of understanding underlines
the importance of cooperation between institutions, associations and
companies in the sector to successfully face global challenges and
build an increasingly competitive maritime cluster and
inclusive".
"This partnership," said Costanza Musso
represents an important opportunity to promote the
culture of diversity and inclusion. I am sure that a
greater synergy between Wista Italy and the Federation of the Sea will be able to
to encourage the exchange of experience and knowledge, by providing
a snapshot of the blue economy from a women's perspective, and
challenges they face in the sectors of the economy of the
sea, with the aim of improving human, professional and
institutional issues, with particular reference to the role of women in the
world of transport and logistics. We are proud to
Partnering with the Federation of the Sea to create a future
maritime fairer and more innovative".