Uiltrasporti, no to unregulated self-production in ports

"We welcome the non-acceptance
of the amendment and reiterate that we will reject any attempt to
introduce unregulated self-handling into port work".
This was stated in a note by Uiltrasporti commenting
the amendment to the annual law on competition, tabled by the
deputy Luigi Marattin, who aimed to rewrite the paragraph
4-bis of Article 16 of Law 84/94, effectively cancelling -
The trade union organization explained - the prohibition of appeal
to self-production.
"We will oppose - highlighted Uiltrasporti - any
Attempt to undermine Law 84/94 which regulates port work
and guarantees the right to work safely. Work instead
the approval of the amendments to the budget law for the
extension of port agencies in derogation and support pursuant to art.199
decree-law Relaunch and the one that finally makes the
fund to accompany the exodus for port workers. A measure
common sense, which we have been asking for a long time and which would guarantee the right
generational change".