On Thursday in Venice a conference on the implications of geopolitical crises for ports and maritime transport

Next Thursday at 6.30 a.m. in Venice, at the
the Auditorium Santa Margherita - Emanuele Severino, will be held
a conference entitled "The boiling sea. The Mediterranean between
geopolitical fractures and geoeconomic opportunities. What are the
implications for ports and maritime transport?" which is
was organized by the Ca' Foscari University of Venice and
by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern. The conference aims to take stock of how the
very recent geopolitical dynamics affecting the Mediterranean and
in particular, the Middle East can impact transport
maritime and Mediterranean ports, with a particular focus on
the northern Adriatic ones, and therefore also on the port of Venice.
Particular attention will be paid to recent events that
involve the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bad el-Mandeb, the heart of the
of the "Wider Mediterranean" and therefore of the
same international projection and towards the Indo-Pacific
of the Italian economy and politics.
It will also be possible to follow the event remotely on Zoom at
this link.
Program
|
Introduce e modera Stefano Soriani, Dipartimento di Economia,
Coordinatore scientifico del Centro studi su economia e management
della portualità, Università Ca' Foscari Venezia
|
Intervengono
|
Daniela Huber, Università Roma Tre
Medio Oriente
in crisi: dinamiche domestiche, regionali e globali
|
Luiza Bialasiewicz, Dipartimento di Economia, Università
Ca' Foscari Venezia
Che ruolo per l'UE nel Mediterraneo di
oggi e di domani?
|
Francesco Zampieri, Istituto di Studi Militari Marittimi
Perché
lo stretto di Bad el-Mandeb è così importante per
l'Italia?
|
Elisa Barbieri, Dipartimento di Economia, Università Ca'
Foscari Venezia
Crisi della globalizzazione? Ripensare
l'economia globale alla luce delle nuove tendenze nei commerci
|
Alessandro Panaro, SRM - Centro Studi e Ricerche
I
container come elemento dominante degli equilibri geopolitici e
commerciali mondiali
|
Alessandro Santi, Venezia Port Community, Federagenti
Shock
alle catene logistiche: adattamento differenziato di navi e porti.
Il caso dell'alto Adriatico italiano
|
Conclude Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, Presidente dell'Autorità
di Sistema Portuale del Mare Adriatico Settentrionale