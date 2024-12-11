The board of directors of the European Network of Maritime Clusters has been renewed

Yesterday the extraordinary assembly of the European Network of Maritime
Clusters (ENMC), the organization that brings together maritime clusters
of the States of the European Economic Area, proceeded to the
elections to define the new Presidium for the period 2025-2027.
Fabrice Maire, current president of ENMC, has been re-elected
for a second term. They have also been confirmed as
Vice-Presidents Nathalie Mercier-Perrin, Cluster President
Maritime Français, and Javier Garat Pérez, president
of the Clúster Maritimo Español. Become part of the
Presidium of ENMC, Biagio Mazzotta, Vice-President of the Federation
of the Sea and president of Assonave, together with Ruben Eiras, secretary
General of the Ocean Forum (Portuguese maritime cluster).
In addition, the assembly decided that coordination will continue
to be ensured by Axelle Salvage, cluster manager of the Cluster
Maritime Luxembourgeois.