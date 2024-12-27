Eukor secures the renewal of contracts for the export of cars from Korea and China

Eukor Car Carrier, the group's shipping company
Wallenius Wilhelmsen operating a fleet of 67 Pure Car and
Truck Carrier, has renewed agreements with car manufacturers
South Korean Hyundai Motor Car and Kia Motor Car that will guarantee revenues
expected to be $4.2 billion. The duration of the two contracts
has been increased from the previous three years to five and has been
A growth of 40% to 50% in passenger car volumes is also expected
exported from Korea. The new agreements also include a share of
additional volumes exported from China.