In the last quarter of 2024, OOCL revenues grew by +55.0%

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the strong
growth in revenues recorded by the shipping company
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) in Hong Kong
A smaller increase in freight volumes
transported by the Chinese carrier's fleet. In the quarter
October-December of last year, revenues amounted to 2.51
billion, up +55.0% over the same period
of 2023. In the last quarter of 2024, the OOCL fleet
transported containerized volumes of 1.99 million TEUs
(+6,1%).
On the transpacific routes alone, 552 thousand were transported
TEU (+14.5%) and this activity generated revenues of 967.5
million dollars (+61.7%). Growth was also
activity on transatlantic routes, on which
120 thousand TEUs (+11.3%) were transported with related revenues of
$163.7 million (+22.9%), and on intra-Asian and
with Australasia, where traffic was 951 thousand TEUs
(+6.3%) with related revenues of $828.9 million
(+44,3%). On the Asia-Europe routes, on the other hand, the volumes transported were
decreased to 363 thousand TEUs (-6.5%), while revenues
generated by this activity have increased sharply,
to which the effects of the diversion of services have contributed
seafarers on the route that circumnavigates Africa to avoid the area
of the Red Sea crisis, having stood at 553.8 million
dollars (+75.4%).
In the entire year 2024, OOCL's fleet transported cargo
equal to 7.59 million TEUs, with an increase of +3.5% on the year
previous, an activity that produced revenues of 9.81
billion dollars (+30.2%). In the transpacific market, volumes
transported amounted to 2.08 million TEUs (+9.9%) and revenues
to $3.88 billion (+44.0%). Transport and transport are also on the rise.
revenues in the intra-Asian and Australasia markets, results of
respectively to 3.62 million TEUs (+7.4%) and 2.98 billion TEUs
dollars (+17.1%). On the Asia-Europe routes, the volumes transported were
decreased by -10.9% to 1.42 million TEUs, while the
revenue increased by +44.0% to $2.34 billion. In the
transatlantic market, both volumes and
transported, with 479 thousand TEUs (-0.6%), and revenues, with 616.3
million dollars (-26.7%).