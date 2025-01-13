Medcenter Container Terminal has ordered 20 new hybrid carriers from Kalmar
They will be taken delivery by the first quarter of 2026
Helsinki
January 13, 2025
Medcenter Container Terminal (MCT), the company that
manages the container terminal of the port of Gioia Tauro, has signed the
an agreement with Kalmar to acquire 20 new straddling cranes
hybrids produced by the Finnish company. MCT, which is headed by the
terminal company Terminal Investment Limited (TIL) of the
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), will take
20 new straddle carriers to be delivered by the first quarter
of 2026. Since 1995, Kalmar has delivered a total of more than 200
straddle carrier to the Calabrian company.
