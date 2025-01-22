A fire broke out on the Rospo Mare B oil platform off the coast of Vasto

On the Rospo Mare B, the Energean platform located on the
offshore oil field about 10 nautical miles offshore
of Vasto, in the Adriatic Sea, a fire broke out that
requested the intervention, coordinated by the National Center for
coordination of the maritime rescue of the Coast Guard,
air and naval resources and the collaboration of specialized means for
deal with the emergency. The Italian Coast Guard has announced
that no injured persons or persons are reported as a result of the accident
traces of pollution in the sea.
The CP878 patrol boat arrived on the scene, coming from
by the Coast Guard of Termoli, with personnel from the
fire embarked to support extinguishing operations
of the fire, and the patrol boat CP538 coming from the
Coast Guard of Vasto. Flying in the area of operation, the aircraft
Manta 10-03 and the Coast Guard helicopter 11-11 engaged in
environmental monitoring activities. Several other units
naval forces are employed under the coordination of the Coast Guard,
among them the Shark supply vessel, a support unit
to the Rospo Mare B platform, equipped with
extinguishing agents with the 26 people evacuated from the platform on board
affected by the fire and neighboring ones, also evacuated
as a precautionary measure.
The Coast Guard has announced that in order to verify any
environmental consequences related to the event have been requested
satellite images at the European Maritime Safety Agency
(EMSA) useful to assist the monitoring activity
environmental.