CIMC expects to end 2024 with a strong increase in earnings

China's intermodal container manufacturer China
International Marine Containers (Group) Co. (CIMC) announced that
expects to close the 2024 financial year with a profit for
shareholders worth between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion
yuan (US$345-483 million) compared to 431.2 million yuan
in 2023, for an increase of between +493% and +731%.
The company explained that the expected sharp increase is
mainly attributable to the significant increase in demand
of new containers that took place during 2024, with a production and
marketing of dry cargo containers by the
group that during the year that reached new records, with a
consequent sharp increase in revenues and profits.