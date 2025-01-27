EQT Real Estate invests in 12 logistics sites in Northern Italy

The EQT Exeter Logistics Value Fund IV (EQT Real Estate)
of Swedish investment firm EQT announced today
to have entered into agreements to acquire 12 logistics sites in the North
Italy for a total of 265 thousand square meters that have a
average duration of current leases of 4.3 years. Yes
facilities in the areas of Milan and Verona that will be
acquired for a total of approximately 230 million euros. EQT has
specified that the acquisition will take place through a fund of
real estate investment managed by the Italian Kryalos SGR Spa.
"This transaction - commented Paolo Bottelli,
founder and CEO of Kryalos SGR highlights the
solidity and liquidity of the logistics real estate market
that continues to attract investors looking to
establish or increase its presence in this sector in
rapid expansion".