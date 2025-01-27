In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Ancona remained stable
Overall, passengers decreased by -2.2%
Ancona
January 27, 2025
In 2024 the traffic of goods in the port of Ancona-Falconara
Marittima remained stable having amounted to 9,517,903
tons of loads, with a slight increase of +0.3%
on the previous year. The Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Centrale has announced that the bulk traffic alone
recorded a significant increase of +8.3%, rising to
4,055,181 tons, while dry goods, with 5,462,722
tons, marked a decrease of -4.9% which resulted in
more pronounced for containerized goods only which, with a
total of 151,600 TEUs, fell by -12.4%
on 2023, a decrease - specified the Port Authority - which
affected above all the empty containers, but which also saw
reduce the number of full ones.
Last year, passenger traffic in the port of Ancona was
decreased overall by -2.2% having been 927,415
people. On ferry passenger traffic - he specified
the Port Authority - the figure for Greece (-9%) and the
Croatia (-6%) while the result of Albania rises sharply
(+19%). In the cruise segment, traffic was
104,419 passengers (+18.9%), of which 87,270 in transit (+25.1%).
In 2024, freight traffic in the port of Ortona
at 1,274,450 tons (+8.1%), including 849,532 tons
of bulk cargo, up +13.5% mainly thanks to landings
of cereals and metallurgical products, while they are slightly
liquid bulk cargo decreased (-1%). Traffic in the Ortona airport
recorded a growth of +46.9% with 686
transits.
In 2024, the port of Vasto handled 489,445 tons of
(-14.5%) and recorded a drop in bulk imports
(-10%), in particular of refined petroleum products
(-36%), as well as the handling of solid goods (-14%)
for lower imports of foodstuffs, raw materials,
plastics and other types of goods. Furthermore, from August,
exports of new vehicles have been interrupted (-61%), a figure -
observed the Port Authority - "which unfortunately reflects the crisis
and which is also affected by the need for
expansion of the airport so as to be able to differentiate the
types of traffic and the quantities of goods supplied".
Finally, last year in the port of Pesaro, which also falls within the
under the jurisdiction of the Central Adriatic Port Authority, the
passenger traffic recorded an increase of +16.9%, rising to
11,417 people. It was positive - explained the Port Authority - both
the figure for the summer connection with Croatia, with 10,878
passengers (+16%), and cruise traffic, with 539
transits (+52%).
