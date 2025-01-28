Royal Caribbean closes a record 2024 and announces the extension of activities to river cruises

All the values of the main items of the income statement
of the 2024 annual financial year of the American cruise group Royal
Caribbean Cruises set new historical records starting with
revenues achieved during the year which amounted to 16.48 billion
of dollars, with an increase of +18.6% on 2023 which was
generated both by the new historical peaks in revenues deriving from the
cruise sales, results of 11.50 billion (+20.2%),
and by the record sales on board ships, which stood at 4.90
billion dollars (+15.1%). New record values are also those
of EBITDA, which amounted to €6.10 billion
(+34.7%), operating profit, a result of €4.11 billion
(+42.7%), and net profit which totaled 2.90 billion
dollars (+69.8%).
The U.S. cruise group has closed a lot
the fourth quarter of 2024 alone was also positive, which was
On the other hand, the company was closed with revenues of $3.76 billion, value
which represents an increase of +12.9% over the same period of the year
and the new record for this quarter of the year which is
achieved thanks to the new peaks relating to the fourth quarter
both the revenues produced by the sale of cruises and the revenues
deriving from sales on board the ships
respectively to 2.60 billion (+13.7%) and 1.16 billion (+11.1%).
New records for the period were recorded by EBITDA
quarterly income of €1.13 billion (+24.2%), from operating profit of
to $624 million (+9.5%) and net profit of
559 million (+99.6%).
A new historical record was also marked by the number
passengers who embarked last year on the ships of the
group that exceeded eight million units for the first time
with a total of almost 8.6 million (+12.0%). In the quarter alone
quarter of 2024 passengers embarked were 2.16 million
(+11.3%), a number that is the new record for this period
of the year and is only lower than the all-time record of 2.31
million passengers recorded in the third quarter of 2024.
Looking ahead, the president and CEO of the
Royal Caribbean Group, Jason Liberty, announced today that "the
2025 is shaping up to be another great year, with growth
Adjusted earnings expected to be 23%."
On the occasion of today's presentation of the annual results,
The group has announced the launch of the new Celebrity River brand
Cruises dedicated to offering premium river cruises. The company
has specified that it is planning an initial order
to acquire ten river boats that will enter service
starting from 2027, while the booking campaign for the
River cruises will start as early as 2025.