In the fourth quarter of 2024, the ABB group's revenues grew by +4.2%
The trend in the railway, maritime and port segments was positive during the year
Zurigo
January 30, 2025
In the fourth quarter of last year, the group's revenues
ABB, which is active in the electrification sectors
and automation, amounted to $8.59 billion, in
growth of +4.2% over the same period of 2023. Operating profit
was 1.17 billion (+4.7%) and net profit was 995 billion
million dollars (+6.1%). During the period, new orders acquired
by the company recorded an increase of +5.7% having totaled
a value of $8.09 billion.
In the full year 2024, the value of new orders increased
stood at $33.69 billion, with a slight
down by -0.4% on 2023. During the year, revenues amounted to
$32.85 billion (+1.9%), operating profit at $5.07 billion
(+4.1%) and net income to $3.95 billion (+3.3%). The
Swiss Group has announced that in the transport and
of infrastructure the activity in the transport segment
the maritime and port industries is
was particularly consistent even if in the last quarter the
new orders were down compared to the previous year.
value of orders obtained in the same period of 2023.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher