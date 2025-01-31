Ocean carriers are waiting for the stability of the Red Sea to persist before recrossing the Suez Canal
The Suez Canal Authority is ready to apply a program of discounts
Ismailia
January 31, 2025
Although in recent years the maritime transport sector has
much easier than containerized
first decades of life of this shipping segment in the
modify its network of maritime routes in order to adapt it
circumstances, however, even today substantial changes to the
Structure of the network of primary liner maritime services
take weeks, if not months. So so far they have not had
best efforts by the Canal Authority
Suez to entice the main shipping companies
to bring their ships back to the route that
crosses the Egyptian channel, after most of the vectors of
This and other sectors of maritime transport have
abandoned following attacks conducted since late 2023
by the Yemeni Houthi rebels against the naval units in
transit in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The dutiful and remarkable commitment made by the Suez Canal
Authority to convince ocean carriers to redirect their
services through the Suez Canal has not yet had a
positive result despite the attacks in recent weeks
of the Shiite Houthis ended after the ceasefire in the
Gaza Strip. The attacks were motivated by solidarity
with the Palestinian cause and in recent days the Houthis have
announced would now be conducted only against ships of
owned, controlled or operated by Israeli entities
and against units bound for Israeli ports. Similar announcement
to those repeated in the first months of the crisis when already
At that time, however, attacks were also directed against
ships not directly or indirectly connected with Israel.
The Canal Authority has done its best to convince
ocean carriers to reconsider the route
through Suez and is continuing to do so, as happened yesterday in the
during a meeting that the president of the Suez Canal Authority,
Osama Rabie, had with 23 representatives of maritime operators
during which he highlighted that the
situation in the Red Sea is recording many positive signs and - has
underlined - the conditions are ripe for a gradual return of the
maritime traffic in the region. In addition, Rabie specified that
the Authority stands ready to support the return of ships
in the channel also through flexible tariff policies for
each type of ship, as was the case before the crisis, and
introducing discount programs.
A request that the participants accepted. However
According to their statements, they do not seem ready to accept it
immediately. Appreciation for the commitment of the Egyptian authority
for the development of the canal and for the support of maritime services
that pass through it has been expressed, among others, by Bahaa
Badr, Chairman of Arabian Gulf Marine Trading Co. Shipping
Agency, the Egyptian shipping agency that represents the
Taiwanese shipping Evergreen, by Ehab Banan, President of the
representation in Cairo of the shipping agency and shipping companies
London brokerage and consultancy Clarkson Shipping Agency, by
Hany ElNady of Maersk Egypt Shipping Agency,
representative of the Maersk shipping group for the region of
Middle East and North Africa, by Mohammed Badawi, Administrator
delegate of the Gulf Agency Company Egypt (GAC
Egypt), by Tariq Zaghloul, Managing Director of CMA CGM Egypt
& Sudan Cluster, regional representation of the shipping group
CMA CGM, by Ehab Fathy representing the MSC shipping group,
and other exponents of the shipping world, including Mamdouh Taha,
CEO of COSCO Shipping Lines (Egypt),
the Egyptian shipping agency of the Chinese shipping group COSCO.
All the participants declared themselves ready to make use of the
again of the canal and the services of the Suez Canal Authority.
However, representatives of shipping companies
have specified that they are still waiting
confirmation of the continuation of the condition of stability and
normality in the Red Sea region before reorganizing
the sea lines to bring them back through the Suez Canal. A
return to the previous configuration of the route network which,
So, it's not around the corner.
