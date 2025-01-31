Last year, freight traffic in Spanish ports grew by +2.7%

Last year, Spanish ports handled
557.8 million tonnes of goods, with a
Progression of +2.7% over 2023. Growth has been generated
mainly by the increase in the volumes of miscellaneous goods: the only
containerized traffic amounted to 193.1 million
tons (+8.0%) with container handling that
Reached a new all-time high of 18,114,516 TEUs (+10.6%)
driven by the increase in containers in transit, which amounted to
9,662,339 TEUs (+15.1%); In addition, Spanish ports of call have
also marked a new historical record of freight traffic
which amounted to 85.6 million
tons (+2.1%). Bulk cargo was also on the rise
liquid with 178.9 million tons (+2.3%), while bulk cargo
with 84.8 million tonnes, fell by
-6,4%.
In 2024, passenger traffic surpassed passenger traffic for the first time
40 million people having been over 40.8 million
million passengers (+3.9%), a new record that was
established thanks to the historical peak of 28.0 million passengers in the
scheduled maritime services (+2.7%), while cruise passengers
recorded an increase of +6.7% rising to more than 12.8 million
of units.