The shipowner Giovanni Montanari has died

Today in Fano, at the age of 82, he died
the shipowner Giovanni Montanari who has covered, among others, the
vice-president of the Navigazione Montanari group,
Director of the Bank of Italy from 2005 to 2015, as Chairman
of the Italian Confederation of Shipowners from 2001 to 2004 and of
President of the Ancona Port Authority from 2005 to 2009.
"He is gone - said the president of
Confitarma, Mario Zanetti - an important protagonist of our
history". "As a representative of Confitarma - he
recalled the Director General of the Confederation Luca Sisto- in the
2001 he was welcomed at the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Ciampi
who wanted to recognize the merit of the valuable work carried out by
Confitarma representing the Italian shipping industry in
On the occasion of the centenary of the birth of our association.
The energy, passion and interventions promoted by Confitarma under
the Montanari presidency, starting with Law 51 of 2001,
strongly desired, who contributed, through the
renewal of the oil vessel, to bring back the
Italian merchant fleet at the top of European shipping and
world".
The shipowners' association also recalled that Montanari
he has participated in the associative life of Confitarma since he was young
taking care of the representation of the so-called "Naviglio Minore"
and since 1995 as president of the Ship Technical Management Commission.
A path that over time has led him to hold all positions
associations until his election as president
in 2001.
"The city of Fano - said the mayor of Fano
Fano, Luca Serfilippi - today loses a point of reference in the world
of entrepreneurship. With great sorrow we learn of the death of
Giovanni Montanari, a business captain who has marked history
of our territory with its vision, its
generosity and his tireless commitment". "The
Montanari family - he added - has always shown a strong
link with Fano, supporting projects of cultural growth and
social. Their commitment first materialized with the
implementation of the Memo and today with the new project of
redevelopment of the Biblioteca Federiciana, testifying
constant attention to the cultural heritage of our
community. On behalf of myself and the entire municipal administration,
I express my deepest condolences to the Montanari family.
His death leaves a great void, but his example and his
will continue to be an inspiration for Fano and for those who
believes in the value of business at the service of the community".