Ok to the concession for the Vezzani automotive terminal in Porto Marghera

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea has approved
the assignment of a new state concession to the Piedmontese
Vezzani which is related to the complex of assets located
inside the terminal dock of the South Industrial Canal in
Marghera, consisting of the Sirma berth and the state-owned strip
back for the performance of port operations on behalf of third parties
embarkation and disembarkation from car carrier ships of rolling stock vehicles in
in particular passenger cars, new or used, and
possibly of commercial, industrial and agricultural vehicles
(
of 22
November
2024).
The new concession with a total duration of 25 years
will start from the date of making available the state-owned assets to the
company, scheduled for the end of next month, and provides for the
payment of an annual fee of 173,563 euros, as provided for by the
current regulation of state-owned maritime concessions. About the area
object of the concession, Vezzani undertook to
carry out interventions for 5.1 million euros, including the
structural reinforcement and expansion of the Sirma pier,
the installation of mooring dolphins for the protection of the pier and
the docking of ships, the excavation of the seabed in the vicinity
of the berth to ensure a homogeneous draft on the quay, the
laying of mooring bollards along the state-owned strip and the arrangement
of the flooring and the walking surface of the fascia
state property.
"The granting of the concession to Vezzani - explained the
president of the port authority, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - followed the
procedure provided for in the FTA and this translates into terms
chronological periods considerably reduced compared to the ordinary. The
Single service conference and the use of the One-Stop Shop
In fact, it has made it possible to quickly collect
the urban planning and state property opinions of all the competent bodies and
define a business proposal, approved in the offices
and today by the Management Committee, useful for the development of
A sector, the automotive sector, expected to grow strongly in the port
of Venice. Porto Marghera once again demonstrates the great
attractiveness that distinguishes it in the market
also attributable to the enhancement of private areas behind
the docks, as happened in this case, depending on the
port activities. This allows, as in this case,
to positively recognize those industrial programs, presented
companies, which propose investments and projects aimed at
environmental sustainability, technological innovation,
to the increase in traffic, to the development of the
to the growth of employment and productivity
of the port and the productive fabric of Veneto. Vezzani's -
said Di Blasio - is an important investment that
concerns a fast-growing market and is part of the most
extensive project for the production conversion of an industrial area of
27 hectares of disused land, also served by a railway junction; One
Logistics solution that will allow the Veneto port system
to strengthen its trade relationship with Europe as well
central-eastern one".