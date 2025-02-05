The interventions for the electrification of the port docks of La Spezia continue apace

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
has obtained the single authorization from the Liguria Region,
for the construction of the new electrical substation and its
connections to the national electricity grid, an intervention that will be
carried out by the company Terna and which will serve
the new transformer substation and the power lines that
will allow the electrification of the quays of the new pier
Cruises in the port of La Spezia. This is the final measure
whereas, together with those already acquired during 2024,
authorizes the construction of the new electricity system
of the port consisting of the electrification systems of the quays
and the new operational areas envisaged as part of the investments
by terminal operators in line with the Port Master Plan,
from the high-voltage electricity distribution network
and the works that Terna will carry out to ensure the necessary
power supply.
The Port Authority recalled that with regard, in particular, to the
New high-voltage electricity distribution network
in the merchant port of La Spezia, by decree of the commissioner
extraordinary meeting of the institution at the end of 2024, the
executive design of the first lot of works, designed to
meet a requirement of 110 MW deriving from cold ironing and
from the construction of the new major infrastructure works
provided for by the PRP, for a total cost of the work of 41 million
of euros, of which 13.3 million financed by the PNRR Green Ports call
(
of 2
January 2025).
Commenting on the authorization granted by the Region, the
extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Federica Montaresi,
highlighted that, "thanks to the commitment of the offices
of the institution in close collaboration with the Liguria Region to
speed up the process, we are now the first at national level to
complete the authorization cycle of the entire infrastructure
at the service of the port of La Spezia: from the interventions of
connection to the National Transmission Grid to the
cold ironing at the service of the individual quays".