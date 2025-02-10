This year the association of Genoese shipping agents turns eighty

This year the association of Genoese shipping agents
Assagenti celebrates the eightieth anniversary of its establishment on
27 July 1945, with Luigi Scerni as its first president, through a
series of events that will open on February 26 with a meeting
intended for members with pilots of the port of the capital
Ligurian. This will be followed on March 5 by the Career day organized by Unige
and totally dedicated to Assagenti.
The association recalled that the foundation of Assagenti is
occurred a few weeks after April 25, 1945 when an entire
German military contingent, under the command of General Gunther
Meinhold, surrendered in Genoa to the forces of the Resistance. In the five
years of the Second World War the bombing of Genoa from
sea and from the sky had not only destroyed three-quarters of the
industrial establishments, but they had left the port on their knees;
and the damage caused by the French and English fleets or by the
Anglo-American bombers were added in the last days of
war those to the port facilities brought by the German troops
who mined and blew up sections of the breakwater, put
dry docks and mechanical systems are out of order,
scattered 140 mines in the port and sank dozens of
boats of all types and sizes. At the end of the conflict
There were 320 ships and 615 floats lying on the seabed of the
port. Three years later, in 1948, two-thirds of the wrecks were
recovered and 70% of the port structures had recovered the
70% of pre-war capacity.