The Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea suspends the Istat variations on concession fees

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
announced today that it has decided, by way of
precautionary measure, not to proceed to apply, for the years
after 2023, the Istat changes on the concession fees ex
ART 18. Informing the members of the Management Committee
of the entity, the president of the Port Authority, Luciano Guerrieri, explained
that the decision was taken following judgment no.
13 of 2025 with which the Regional Administrative Court for
Lazio has ordered the annulment of the ministerial decree that
provided for a 25% increase in licence fees
an increase that had been calculated by the MIT on the average between
8.6% (consumer price index) and 41.7% (consumer price index)
to production)
(
of 3
January
2025).
"With this ordinance - said Guerrieri - we remain
wisely waiting for a new MIT decree or any
developments in the dispute'.