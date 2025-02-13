Call for tenders for the enhancement of the Tuscan Port Community System

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale has launched a tender for the upgrading of the Tuscan
Port Community System (TPCS), the IT system of the entity that
digitizes and simplifies the information flows related to the
import and export operations of goods in the port of
Livorno. The intent of the Port Authority is to contract a series of
improvement measures, such as the creation of new interfaces
for the validation of the declarations transmitted to the
terminal, for sharing delivery orders or for the
transmission of customs declaration data for goods in
export. Included in the package is the update of the module
Istat and the port tax calculation module in the TPCS, the
enhancement of advanced statistics on ships and goods, and
the extension of the reservation management system on the
TPCS even for non-containerized goods (reservation
Deposit/Collection, Check availability information
of the goods present in the system, interfacing with third-party systems
to calculate the estimated time of arrival of the vessel in port,
allocation and modification of slots, etc).
The amount for the assignment of these services is
547 thousand euros and the call was partially financed by the
PNRR which has made one million euros available to each Port Authority
for the development and implementation of Port Community services
System.
"The TPCS - underlined the Secretary General
of the Tuscan port authority, Matteo Paroli - has now become
a strategic tool at the national level, so much so that it is now
used profitably not only by our Authority of
Port System but also by the Port Authorities of Naples, Venice and Cagliari.
It is also for this reason that the port authority is continuing
to invest significant resources in the implementation of the Port
Community System. The goal is to make it more and more
meeting the needs of operators, control bodies and
of the other Port Authorities. Everything related to the development of the
system - specified Paroli - is now done in a way that
integrated with other ports, in a system logic that goes beyond
the areas of competence of the individual Port Authorities".