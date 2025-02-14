Assoporti at the Fruit Logistica fair in support of the Italian fruit and vegetable sector

In recent days, the Association of Italian Ports, as part of the
of the Italian pavilion which was created by Assoporti
together with the ICE Agency, participated in Berlin at the
Fruit Logistica, the leading international event in the sector
fruit and vegetables, a sector - the association announced - that in the
2024 in Italy recorded a record value of exports of
6.1 billion euros, with an increase of +9% compared to the year
and with an import volume of 6.4 billion
euro (+12%), highlighting a lively and growing market.
Commenting on the participation in the fair, the president of
Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, pointed out that "the ports
are essential to ensure the competitiveness of the
production system, in which the agricultural sector shines for its
quality and liveliness. The collaboration established with
ICE - he added - is a fundamental element in the work of
system of our country. A piece that becomes unbeatable when
decides to team up, highlighting excellence and creating the
prerequisites for attracting investments, promoting and
the internationalization of our productions».
More than 2,600 people were present at the Berlin demonstration
exhibitors from around 90 countries and 6,600 visitors from 145
Developing countries. Also this year Italy recorded the highest number of
presence with over 400 companies.