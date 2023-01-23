testata inforMARE
23 January 2023
INDUSTRY
RINA has bought the American Patrick Engineering
It is an engineering consulting company active mainly in the infrastructure, transport and renewable energy sectors
Genova
January 23, 2023
The Italian Society of Classification and Certification RINA has bought the American Patrick Engineering, a company of engineering consulting active mainly in the sectors infrastructure, transport and renewable energy. The company US is headquartered in Chicago, 19 offices in the northeast of the States United, 340 employees and records a gross annual turnover of about 82 million dollars. Patrick will be completely integrated within RINA Consulting, the group's subsidiary Italian active in the engineering sector.

"Thanks to Patrick Engineering and the skills of the new American colleagues - explained the president and administrator delegate of RINA, Ugo Salerno - we will have a unique opportunity to grow in the thriving infrastructure market of the North America. The acquisition will also allow us to have a platform to expand not only in this sector, but in all business lines, making the United States one of the hubs main of the group. Finally, RINA will be able to export overseas its highly specialized skills in the field of materials, laboratory tests and innovative technologies».

The founder of Patrick Engineering, Daniel Patrick Dietzler, has remembered that the American company has a solid customer portfolio, divided between the public and private sectors, ranging from transport and public service companies in large cities American to heavy industry. 'Through the RINA's international network - he specified - we will acquire experience, in particular in offshore wind, in transport High-speed rail and other areas increasingly requests from customers'.
