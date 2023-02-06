The earthquake in Turkey damaged the port of Iskenderun

The magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck Turkey today, with shocks also of considerable intensity that are being Later in the day, it also caused damage to the port of Iskenderun. While in the country there are hundreds of victims, in the port of call there would have been damage to the infrastructure, while no one would be injured. The Turkish group Limak, which through the subsidiary LimakPort Iskenderun manages the port of Iskenderun, has announced that the port has suffered partial damage and some containers were damaged, while there is no loss of life. The company specified who are continuing the investigations to assess the damage and are Precautions have been taken to ensure safety.
Meanwhile, the bulk carrier TQ Ordu of the Turkish group TQ Group, sailing from Karadeniz Eregli to Istanbul, ran aground in Sile, near the Turkish capital. The ship, of 25,543 tons of gross tonnage flying the Turkish flag, it is long 183 metres.