In 2022 the traffic of the goods in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado are increased of +2.1% and +11.6%
In the single fourth trimester the port of call of the Ligurian capital has recorded a decrease of -6.9%, while in Savona the activity has grown of +1.0%
Genova
March 9, 2023
Last year the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure handled a total of 66.2 million tons of goods, volume representing an increase of +4.2% on 2021, a growth of +13.3% on 2020 when the activity of the two airports managed by the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Western was particularly affected by the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 and a decrease of -2.8% on 2019 when the health crisis It hadn't started yet.
In 2022 the port of Genoa alone has enlivened 50,6 million tons of cargos, with increases respectively of +2.1% and +10.3% on 2021 and 2020 and a decrease of -6.4% on 2019, of which 37.0 million tonnes handled in the Genoa-Sampierdarena (respectively +0.5%, +16.7% and -3.3%) and 13.4 million tons in the harbour basin of Pra' (+6.8%, +1.4% and -11,7%). Last year the port of Savona-Vado has enlivened Globally a record traffic of 15.6 million tons (+11.6%, +17.0% and +8.0%), of which 5.9 million tons in Savona harbour basin (+10.1%, +10.3% and -6.4%), 3,4 million tons in the Vado basin (+10.6%, +62.9% and +76.9%) and 6.3 millions of tons in the bay of Vado where the petroleum products (+13.5%, +6.7% and +1.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2022 alone the two Ligurian port ports of call They handled 15.1 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -3.9% on the corresponding period of the year previous, of which 11,2 million tons in the port of Genoa (- 6.9%), including 8,1 million tons in the basin of Genoa (-12.6%) and 3.1 million in Pra' (+12.0%), and 3.7 million in tons in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure (+1.0%), of which 1,5 million in the Savona basin (+13.7%), 814 thousand tons in the basin of Vado (+2.9%) and 1,4 million tons at anchor in Vado (- 10.2%).
In the whole 2022 the traffic of miscellaneous goods in the port of Genoa amounted to 33.9 million tonnes, with a increase of +2.4% on the year precedence, of which 23,7 million tons of goods in container (+2.6%) made with a handling of containers pairs to 2.532.532 teu (- 1.0%) and 10.2 million tons of conventional goods (+2.1%). In the sector of the solid bulk were handled 718 thousand tons (-5.7%) to which are added, in the industrial sector, 1.4 million tons (- 28.8%). In the liquid bulk segment are 13.0 million tons of mineral oils (+6.2%) and 869 thousand tons of other liquid cargos (+14.4%), of which 396 thousand tons of vegetable oils and wine (+29.5%) and 473 thousand tons of chemicals (+4.3%). In Genoa, as well as in Savona, in 2022 the passenger traffic of ferries is back to pre-pandemic levels, while that of cruise passengers is Even lower result: last year the passengers of the Ferries in the port of the Ligurian capital were almost 2.2 million (+29.6%) and crocieristi almost 1,1 million (+159.7%).
In 2022 in Savona-Vado the various goods stood at 7.3 million tons (+11.8%), including 2,9 million tons of containerized goods (+11.7%) totaled enlivening 266.591 teu (+19.4%) and almost 4,4 million tons of conventional goods (+11,9%). Solid bulk cargoes were 1.8 million tons (+3.5%), while in the liquid bulk sector enlivened 6,3 million tons (+13.5%) and 101 thousand tons of other loads (-5.3%). In the passenger segment, the figure for Ferries has been of 486 thousand people (+122.2%) and that of the Cruises of 490 thousand (+180.2%).
