Container manufacturer Singamas reports a very bad second half of 2022

2022 was a year of significant decrease in Financial and commercial performance for the container manufacturer Chinese Singamas Container Holdings which closed the year with revenues pairs to 776,0 million dollars, down by -33.0% on 2021, of which 748.4 million generated by the segment of the production of container (-33.0%) - including 610.1 million from the sale of container for dry cargoes (- 39.7%), 59.6 million from the sale of container tank (+59.0%) and 78.6 million from the sale of Special containers and spare parts (+15.4%) - and 27.6 million dollars related logistics activities (-20.1%). The profit operating is piled to 86,4 million dollars (- 63.3%), with a contribution of 84.1 million from the segment of the production of containers (-65.5%) and 2.3 million from activities logistics (+5.8%). Net profit amounted to 56.6 million dollars (- 72.9%).
The deterioration in economic results focused mainly in the second half of 2022, period that Singamas has archived with revenues pairs to 303,5 million dollars (- 56.4%), of which 288.5 million from the container production segment (-57.2%) - including € 209.3 million from dry container sales (- 66.1%), 38.2 million from the sale of tank container (+59.5%) and 41.0 million from the sale of special boxes (+23.9%) - and 15.0 million of euro from the logistics segment (-28.7%). The operating profit has been of 18,7 million (- 87.5%), with a contribution of 17,8 million from the sale of container (- 88.6%) and 850 thousand dollars from logistics activities (- 64.2%). The profit Net has been of 11,3 million dollars (- 92.1%).
In the whole of 2022 the sales of containers made by the Singamas have been pairs to 242 thousand teu, with a bending of the -30,3% on the previous year, and the average selling price of the containers is State pairs to 2.836 dollars/teu (- 19.5%). In the second semester alone of 2022 the sales of container have totaled 100 thousand teu (-49,2%).
Singamas specified that the performance of the activity built in 2022 have suffered the significant impact of changes in market dynamics that have been affected by the impact of Russia-Ukraine war, the slowdown of the world economy, the reduction of international trade and 2021 container overproduction. The Chinese company explained Furthermore, with the increase in stocks of empty containers, Demand for new cargo containers declined buckets and a decrease in their average selling price. Singamas specified that, as a result of the deterioration of the market, In the last quarter of 2022 it decided to close for some periods the production plants of containers for dry loads at the to reduce operating costs. The company has announced that in the whole 2022 the production volume has decreased by -36% approximately compared to the previous year.
Singamas predicts container demand will increase during the second half of 2023 under consideration the entry into service during the period of new container ships and the need to replace containers.