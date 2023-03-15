A Eurosceptic Federagenti looks to the South

If from the southern shore of the Mediterranean they arrive by sea in Italy human beings who, according to the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, "must not leave" because, for The exponent of the government, "despair can never justify life-threatening travel conditions of their children", grim statements pronounced in the days Past while dozens of people continued to recover from the sea corpses of children and their parents who were victims of the shipwreck of Cutro, the southern shore of the Mediterranean could represent an opportunity for Italy and its ports. We speak in this case, needless to say, of commodities, of inanimate things, which almost always - if they are not waste - make most agree.
To highlight these opportunities is Federagenti, which on the occasion of today's public assembly of the Federation has presented an analysis of the Giuseppe Bono Center, entitled "The sea to come", on the development of North Africa and the Middle Africa East detecting industrial, logistical and commercial activism of the MENA countries. Opportunities that Federagenti has underlined to have been remarked also by the President of the Council, Giorgia Meloni, in a message to the president of the Federation of Shipping Agents, Alessandro Santi, in which the premier underlined the importance of this moment for an Italy which is a candidate for the role of Mediterranean hub not only for energy, but also of trade and commercial and industrial relations.
For Federagenti, however, Italy to conquer this role should combat two adverse factors: a European Union that for the Federation would persevere in its north-centric approach and the slowness and cumbersomeness of a bureaucratic system and decision which would not be reconciled with the development taking place in the South bank.