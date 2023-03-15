Decrease in container traffic in the ports of Singapore and Hong Kong in February

Last month the port of Singapore has enlivened 45,6 million of tons of goods, with an increment of +0.8% on February 2021, of which 25.1 million tons of containerized cargo (-8.7%) realized with a container handling equal to almost 2,7 million teu (- 5.6%), 2,0 million tons of goods conventional (+1.7%), 17,0 million tons of bulk oil (+19.5%) and 1,4 million tons of other bulk (-2,0%).
In February 2023, container traffic decreased also in the port of Hong Kong being turned out pairs to 1,0 million TEU, with a decrease of -1,8% on February last year.