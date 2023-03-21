Grimaldi signs the agreement for the acquisition of 67% of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa
Our goal - explained Emanuele Grimaldi - is to ensure that the Greek port of call realizes its full potential for the benefit of all stakeholders, from maritime, transport and tourism operators to the local community
Atene
March 21, 2023
Today the joint venture Igoumenitsa Port Holding Company set up by Grimaldi Euromed and Minoan Lines of the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi and Greek Investment Construction Commercial And Industrial (EKEV) has signed with the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), a fund that deals with the management and privatization of ports and others public assets in Greece, the agreement for the acquisition of 67% of the capital of the Port Authority of Igoumenitsa (IPA) for a Total price of EUR 84.17 million ( of 7 October 2022). The signing of the purchase agreement of the share stake took place following the approval of the Court of Auditors, while ratification of the agreement is imminent concession between the Greek State and IPA by the Parliament of Athens.
At the signing ceremony, which took place at the HRADF headquarters in Athens, attended, among others, the Greek Minister for Finance, Christos Staikouras, Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, Ioannis Plakiotakis, the Secretary General of Political Ports Port and Maritime Investments, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, HRADF CEO Dimitris Politis, Chairman and CEO of Grimaldi Euromed, Emanuele Grimaldi, the CEO of GROWTHFUND - The National Fund of Greece, Grigoris Dimitriadis, il Corporate Short Sea Commercial director of the Grimaldi group, Guido Grimaldi, the director delegate of Minoan Lines, Loukas Sigalas, the president and CEO of EKEV, Athanasios Koulouris, the president and managing director of Igoumenitsa Port Holding Company, Paul Kyprianou, the CEO of IPA, Athanasios Porfyris, the Member of Parliament for Thesprotia, Vasileios Giogiakas, the Mayor of Igoumenitsa, Ioannis Lolos, and the Mayor of Filiates, Spyridon Pappas.
"I hope - said the Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, after the signing of the agreement - that today's agreement contributes to the full realisation of the potential and competitive position of the port of Igoumenitsa, for the benefit of the local community and the Greek economy as a whole. This agreement confirms the effectiveness of strategic planning of the government for the development of the country's ports and demonstrates concretely, the confidence of important investment plans in prospects of the country. With this investment, we not only get a significant economic return, but it is also expected that the port of Igoumenitsa establish itself as an international port".
"The signing of the purchase agreement - added the Minister for Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, Ioannis Plakiotakis - marks another important milestone in the course the implementation of the Greek Government's strategic plan for development of the ports of our country, for the benefit of the Greek economy and local communities. To the port of Igoumenitsa, start Today an era of investment, development and redevelopment. This path will lead to the strengthening of the economic impact of the port, new jobs, increase in activities commercial and passenger traffic and, finally, multiple benefits for the economy and society of the city of Igoumenitsa and the region in general'.
Focusing on the future prospects of the port of call Greek, the president and CEO of Grimaldi Euromed, Emanuele Grimaldi, explained that the overall objective "is to make sure that that the port of Igoumenitsa realizes its full potential in Benefit of all stakeholders, from maritime operators, transport and tourism to the local community. Our Investments - it has specified - will facilitate the growth of the port and, at the same time, the development of the main trade routes Igoumenitsa is a fundamental gateway. In the In the meantime, we will confirm our usual commitment to provide services frequent and efficient scheduled services dedicated to the transport of goods and passengers between Igoumenitsa and the Italian Adriatic coast, essential for traffic between Greece, Italy, Turkey and the entire peninsula Balkan. Overall, the enhancement of services in the port of Igoumenitsa will result in more tourism, more trade flows, more local businesses, more jobs work'.
