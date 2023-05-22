Intercargo accounts for 32% of the capacity of the world's bulk carrier fleet

The fleet represented by the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners (Intercargo), the association representing Shipowners and bulk carriers, has reached for the first Volta a share of 32% of the total worldwide fleet of
bulk carriers in terms of deadweight tonnes. The new Record was celebrated today at the meeting of the Intercargo's steering committee at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai.
The association currently owns over 3,200 bulk-carriers of more than 155 owners and operators, to which are added 90 other associate members, from 30 countries.