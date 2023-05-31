Port of Livorno, four entrepreneurs and three companies banned

The Guardia di Finanzia of Livorno has implemented a measure issued by the Court of Livorno ordering the prohibition of temporary prohibition of contracting with the public administration for the duration of 12 months against four persons and three companies, as well as the seizure preventive seizure for the equivalent of EUR 8,410 from against a public official of the Port Authority, retired since last December, as price/profit of the crime of undue inducement as well as administrative offence for the companies.
According to the investigations carried out by the Fiamme Gialle with the
coordination of the Public Prosecutor's Office of Livorno, the public employee, abusing his institutional role as RUP (Single Procedure Manager) in the context of the awarding of maintenance works concerning the Livorno port structure, induced complacent companies to provide him with undue utilities/goods (for instance, the repair of a car and of a private boat). In order to account for the costs necessary for the payment of the alleged bribery, the companies allegedly used invoices for non-existent transactions, entering them in their respective accounts.
- The members of the local Nucleo di Polizia Economico-Finanziaria collected documentary evidence and statements of persons informed on the facts, which, according to the prosecution, highlighted the unlawful conduct alleged by the judicial authorities. At end of the searches and interrogations delegated by the prosecutor the suspects availed themselves of the right not to answer.
- The financiers proceeded to the preventive seizure for equivalent of the sums held in the suspect's current accounts up to the amount ordered by the court.