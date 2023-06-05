X-Press Feeders orders six dual-fuel container ships from 1,250 teu

Singapore's shipping company X-Press Feeders, which operates a network of feeder services in Southeast Asia and elsewhere Continents, ordered the construction of six dual container ships fuel at the Chinese shipyard CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation group. The ships will have a Capacity of 1,250 teu and can be fueled with fuel conventional or with methanol. The first container holder will be taken over in the third quarter of 2025 and the last in the third quarter quarter of the following year. Initially, the six ships will be operated in Europe.