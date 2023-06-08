On June 20 in Rome will be held the annual assembly of Assarmatori

Next June 20 starting at 10 am at the Grand Hotel Parco dei Principi in Rome will be held the annual assembly of Assarmatori which will see the participation of four ministers who will confront each other in a round table with the world of entrepreneurship.
The proceedings will be opened by the reports of the President of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, and the Minister of Infrastructure and of Transport, Matteo Salvini. This will be followed by the round table in which will be attended by Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, Nello Musumeci, Minister for Sea Policies, Raffaele Fitto, Minister for Cohesion Policies, the South and the PNRR, Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri and Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises. At 1 p.m. it will take place the delivery of the Assarmatori Award 2023.