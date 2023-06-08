Thales opens a new Integrated Support Centre at the La Spezia Arsenal

French Thales strengthens its partnership with the Navy Italian Military through a new Integrated Support Center at the Arsenal of La Spezia dedicated to sonar maintenance Thales installed on minehunters and frigates. The new structure It will cover an area of one thousand square meters and double the number of specialised resources currently employed among engineers, technicians and managers. The staff and skills of the Integrated Centre Thales Support will also be progressively strengthened at the naval base of Taranto in line with a dedicated model the establishment of capacities and resources in close proximity of the Italian fleet.
The cooperation between the Italian Navy and Thales in the Critical sector of underwater sensors has consolidated in the time and frigates and minehunters of the Italian Navy operate from years with sonar systems produced by the French group.
'The establishment of the Integrated Support Centre in La Spezia - explained Donato Amoroso, CEO and country director of Thales Italy - is a commitment that Thales Italy hired to strengthen partnership with the Navy Italian, engaged in increasing surveillance tasks and intervention that require an always efficient integration of onboard sonar with the Navy's Integrated Tactical Network (ITN). By preparing an entirely Italian technical team, we are sure to offer to an important customer such as the Navy the Proximity needed to minimize reaction times in all levels of intervention'.