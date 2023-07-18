The workers of Nuova Compagnia Lavoratori Portuali di Venezia proclaim a week of strike

The workers of Nuova Compagnia Lavoratori Portuali di Venezia
proclaimed a week of abstention from work from the first to the
Seven August next, protest action that will follow that
carried out in April to contest a proposal for tendering
the activity of providing temporary port work
(
of 23
April
2023). The N.CLP workers' meeting decided
the new initiative after analyzing the document "Guidelines
Guide for the call art. 17 l. 84/94" result of the comparison between
Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea.
"Verified the contents - reads a note - the
workers do not consider the document to guarantee continuity
and sustainability of the work of employees and their
families. Workers do not believe that the document can
ensuring the possibility of stabilization of workers
administered, which have been waiting for a long time to get out of the
precariousness. Workers consider that two calls for tenders
distinguished on the port of Venice Marghera and Chioggia guarantee
the only real instrument for protecting the social clause of all
workers'.
'The workers of Nuova Compagnia Lavoratori Portuali -
The note continues - they ask all the institutions responsible for the
port and terminal operators to intervene for a
Final settlement of the dispute, which began with three
strike days on 26, 27, 28, April 2023, and which resulted in
a serious damage to workers and to all ports
Venetian. The suspension of protest initiatives had
place in view of the opening of a discussion table with
AdSPMAS in order to arrive at a shared protocol on the lines
Guide of the call. Despite the comparison, sometimes even heated between
the parties, and the presentation of a unitary document, which expressed
overall the contents necessary for the protection of workers,
To date, it has not produced a sufficient result."
'The workers of Nuova Compagnia Lavoratori Portuali -
concludes the note - commit Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uilt Uil to
support protest initiatives by reactivating with effect
immediate state of agitation, (abstention of work performance
extraordinary and non-cooperation, including the protection of one's own
psycho-physical safety due to climatic conditions
-hot-) and proclaim a week of abstention from work (from 1
August to 7 August 2023)'.