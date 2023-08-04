The Greek Antitrut approves the proposed merger by incorporation of Anek into Attica Holdings

The Hellenic Competition Authority, with a unanimous opinion, has
Approved the plan for the merger by incorporation of the company
of Greek shipping Anek Lines in the compatriot Attica Holdings,
group operating as Anek in the passenger transport segment
and rolling stock through the brands Superfast Ferries, Blue Star Ferries,
Africa Morocco Link and Hellenic Seaways
(
of 21
and 27
September 2022). The project will now have to get the green light
of the shareholders' meetings of both companies as well as the
approval of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC),
the national financial market supervisory authority,
Attica and Anek being listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.
The merger by acquisition, withholding
indispensable for the rescue of Anek was
opposed for some time by companies headed by
Marios Iliopoulos, owner of the shipping company
Seajet, which in recent weeks have submitted offers
acquisitions which have been repeatedly rejected by creditors, and
by Anek's shareholders
(
of 27
June, 3
and 10
July 2023).