Hapag-Lloyd will set up its own terminal division

The container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd of
Hamburg will create a company to which it will confer the
The task of supervising the management of port terminals which
are part of the network of the German company and that are
becoming - as specified by Hapag-Lloyd itself - the second
The Group's most important business segment thanks
the expansion of the presence in this market envisaged by the
business strategy. An expansion of Hapag-Lloyd's presence
in world ports, which has been considerably increased in the
last months with the acquisition earlier this year of 49% of
capital of the Italian group Spinelli followed in April
the acquisition of 40% of the capital of the Indian J M Baxi Ports &
Logistics and last month since the completion of the acquisition of
terminal activities of the Chilean SAAM
(
of 12
January
, 19
April
and 1
August
2023).
The new company Hapag-Lloyd Terminal Holding, which
will become operational next January, will have
based in Rotterdam and will be led by Dheeraj Bhatia who in the
A few days ago he was appointed member of the Board of Directors
of the German shipowning group and has more than 20 years of
Experience in the field of containerized maritime transport
having worked at Norasia Container Lines and CSAV prior to
join the Hapag-Lloyd Group in 2014 to initially lead the
activities in India.