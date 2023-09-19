Ukrzaliznytsia-RCG agreement for the development of intermodal transport between Ukraine and Austria

The Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia has signed
an agreement with the Austrian Rail Cargo Group (RCG) with the aim of
develop intermodal transport between Ukraine and Austria.
"We continue - explained Viacheslav Yeromin, councilor
of administration of Ukrzaliznytsia - to develop services
Intermodal and the integration of Ukrainian railways into space
European. With this memorandum we begin to work on the
realization of the intermodal transport project among our
Developing countries. We are currently evaluating the possibility of
establish a regular rail link of this type between
Kiev and Vienna and we are considering a line
through Lviv and Budapest to include as many as possible in the project
Great cities possible».
The agreement, which also covers the possibility of
transport cereals from Ukraine to European markets, provides that
Ukrzaliznytsia supplies traction rolling stock and wagons
broad-gauge and service railways
terminals and customs formalities in Ukraine, while
RCG will take over operations on the ground
of the European Union. According to forecasts, the activity
will be launched by the end of this year with the
Experimentation of the transport of semi-trailers on the line
Kiev-Budapest.