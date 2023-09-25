Meyer Werft begins construction of the Asuka III cruise ship for Japan's Asuka Cruise

Thursday at Meyer's Papenburg shipyard
Werft, with the ceremony of cutting the first sheet metal, is
construction of the Asuka III
, a
cruise that in mid-2025 will be delivered to the
Japanese NYK Cruises, the company that is part of the group
shipowner Nippon Yusen Kaisha and operating in the field of
cruises with the Asuka Cruise brand. The ship, which will be able to
be powered by liquefied natural gas and from the summer of 2025
will be based in Yokohama, will be the first unit to
Japanese cruise to be able to use ground facilities for the
supply of LNG and electricity.
The Asuka III will have a gross tonnage of 52 thousand
tons, will be 230.2 meters long, 29.8 meters wide and will be able to
accommodate 740 passengers and 470 crew members.