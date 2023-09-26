Inaugurated the new passenger station of the port of Barletta

Today in the port of Barletta was inaugurated the new
passenger station, building that has a total area of
195 square meters. The work was carried out by the Authority
of Harbour System of the Southern Adriatic Sea and financed by the
Territorial Cooperation Programme Interreg V-A Greece-Italy
2014-2020. On the occasion of the inauguration, the president of the AdSP,
Ugo Patroni Griffi, specified that the institution at the fairs
international cruise ships in which he participates presents Barletta
'As a destination far from the traditional tourist routes, in
able to fascinate and amaze travelers with its countless
attractions and its history. At the same time - he added - we have
undertaken an articulated project aimed at strengthening
the infrastructure of the port. We have already started the
dredging of the seabed that will make the airport usable also in
ships, not only commercial, of the latest generation, and within the year
Work will begin on the extension of the piers, aimed at
increase safety in moorings. Two strategic works able to
to attract the interest of luxury companies whose passengers
will be welcomed and assisted in the brand new structure that we have
just inaugurated».
Meanwhile in the afternoon in Brindisi the president of the AdSP and the
commander of the local Port Authority of Brindisi, Luigi
Amitrano, signed the report of partial return by
of the Navy of the maritime state property area called "ex
Pol", falling within the port of Brindisi - Seno di
Levante, which includes the quay and the block immediately
rear. Acquiring full availability
of the quay area allows the port authority to close the
customs and security circuit and to be able to take full advantage of
the operation of the infrastructure.