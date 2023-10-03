Sacchi has inaugurated its new logistics center in Desio

Sacchi, a leading company in the distribution of material
electric of Northern Italy, has inaugurated its new center
logistics in Desio, at the company's headquarters,
which was made with an investment of over 67
million euros. The logistics space, which now occupies an area
Total covered on several levels of 70,000 square meters, is
has been expanded to provide greater capacity for
storage and withdrawal, and the best solutions have been adopted
Supply chain technologies that allow you to manage large
Efficiently and accurately product volumes (6,000 deliveries
daily of which 4,000 with personalized delivery in the company and in
construction site and 2,000 as pick-up points at branches), reducing to
minimum errors and ensuring very fast delivery times: the
warehouse, in fact, is now able to process 20,000 packages to
day, traceable at any time.