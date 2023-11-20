COSCO Shipping Lines communicates to customers the amounts of surcharge for the EU ETS

Chinese ride-hailing company COSCO Shipping Lines has disclosed the amounts of surcharge that it will implement as a result of the increased economic burden from implementation next January in the system's maritime transport sector EU ETS for the exchange of European Union emission quotas (
2022). The values of these superoils established by the Chinese containerized carrier are almost in line with those recently reported by other primary maritime carriers in the sector.
For shipments from Asia to the north-west Europe of 20-foot (teu) containers for dry cargo COSCO Shipping Lines will apply a markup of 28 euros / teu that will rise to 42 euros / teu in the case of teu shipments for refrigerated loads. For shipments from north-western Europe to Asia surcharge will be 19 and 29 euros / teu, respectively. For shipments from Asia to the Mediterranean, the nicknames will amount to 19 euros / dry teu and 29 euros / reefer teu and for shipments from the Mediterranean to Asia at 11 euros / dry teu and 17 euros / reefer teu.
The Chinese company has specified that the value of the ETS surcharge will be updated on a monthly basis.