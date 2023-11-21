Traffic fell in the ports of Barcelona and Algeciras in October

In October 2023, the decline in the traffic of goods handled by the port of Barcelona that has been in place since the beginning of this year continued : the Catalan port handled a total of 5.3 million tonnage, with a slight decline of -0.7% on October of last year. The decrease was modest thanks to the 9.1% percent rise in liquid bulk bulk, which was 1.2 million tonnes. The miscellaneous goods, with 3.8 million tonnes, recorded a -2.2% reduction determined by the contraction of the goods in containers, found to be 2.9 million tonnes (-1.3%) with an eventful handling of containers that it has totaled 272mila teu (-0.4%), both of conventional goods that amounted to 909mila tons (-4.7%). In addition, the solid bulk with 345mila tonnes (-13.3%) was also declining. In the passenger sector, the cruise traffic was 467mila persons (+ 25.7%) and that of the ferries of 104mila (+ 11.9%).
Last month, the total traffic in goods handled by the port of Algeciras was also decreased to nine million tonnes (-4.0%), including 4.9 million tonnes of containerized goods (-3.9%) carried out with an eventful handling of containers equal to 412mila teu (-3.0%).
In the first ten months of 2023, the port of Barcelona globally handled 52.0 million tons of cargo, with a -10.3% percent decline on the same period last year. The only traffic in the containers amounted to 2.7 million teu (-9.9%). In Algeciras the overall traffic of goods was 87.3 million tonnes (-3.7%) and that of containers of almost four million teu (-1.1%).